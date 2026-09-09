The science behind phantom limb pain

The sensation can feel very different from one person to another and may not always be easy to describe. Dr Joy Mounica, consultant neurologist at Renova Hospitals, Langar Houz, explains the different ways it can be experienced. “PLP is described as the perception of pain originating from a limb that has been amputated or is otherwise absent. PLP can vary in intensity, duration, and quality, ranging from throbbing or stabbing sensations to burning or cramping feelings. PLP typically occurs within six months after limb loss. High prevalence rates are seen in lower limb amputations,” shares Dr Joy.