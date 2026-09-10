Anuhya Naidu: Every teacher has something to learn every day

Kuchipudi has a way of making tradition feel alive, and for choreographer and dancer Anuhya Naidu, that connection has shaped nearly every chapter of her life. From stepping into her first dance class at three to building the Nrityangana Institute of Kuchipudi, which now has more than 200 students, her journey has grown alongside her understanding of the art form. Today, as a performer, instructor, choreographer, and founder, she is also working towards taking Kuchipudi to more people through workshops and larger platforms.
Her latest workshop, Tarali Tarali, was an extension of that idea. Reflecting on how she balances regular classes with other ways of teaching, Anuhya explains, “Our regular classes are our main focus. But many people cannot attend them for their own reasons and are more interested in a quick learning session.”
Anuhya’s relationship with Kuchipudi began long before she could imagine it becoming a career. Recalling how the art form first entered her life, she shares, “I started when I was three years old. All credit goes to my dad and mom because whatever I am right now is because of them. My dad forced me into Kuchipudi, and I used to cry while going to classes. But when I was eight years old, I was completely into it. My first guru was Vedavathi Guntupalli garu.”
Her training eventually expanded beyond dance as she learnt Carnatic music and Veena, before pursuing formal Kuchipudi certifications from Telugu University under Padma Shri Dr Gaddam Padmaja Reddy. Alongside her own education, Anuhya began teaching and now has around 11 years of teaching experience. That teaching journey eventually led to Nrityangana, which began modestly and gradually grew into an institute with five branches.
For Anuhya, becoming a teacher has also meant continuing to grow as a student. Reflecting on the approach she has carried into her teaching journey, she notes, “Every teacher has something to learn every day. It’s not like we have the art, we are perfect in it, and can stop learning and start teaching. Even now, with almost 10 years plus teaching experience, I keep learning every day.”
Her idea of success has also evolved with experience. Speaking about what gives her a sense of fulfilment in her work, she shares, “For me, real success is when we perform on stage, and the choreography turns out well. It feels even more rewarding when someone who knew nothing about this art form leaves with a better understanding and appreciation of it. That, to me, is true success.”
One of the defining moments in her journey came during her ninth class, when she participated in a three-hour-long Kuchipudi performance at Gachibowli Stadium with nearly 5,000 dancers. The performance eventually earned a Guinness World Record. Looking back at the experience and the effort behind it, she narrates, “It felt really good. At the same time, we worked really hard for the songs, practice, and composition for almost one year. It was not easy to coordinate with everyone, and it took a lot of time. The festival was for three days, and we used to even stay at the venue. We had a lot of memories, and it feels great.”
With international performances and larger stages also on the horizon, Anuhya continues to build her work around learning, teaching and creating. Her journey remains closely tied to Kuchipudi, while her vision extends towards creating more spaces where the art can be learnt, experienced and carried forward.