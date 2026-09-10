Anuhya Naidu: Every teacher has something to learn every day

One of the defining moments in her journey came during her ninth class, when she participated in a three-hour-long Kuchipudi performance at Gachibowli Stadium with nearly 5,000 dancers. The performance eventually earned a Guinness World Record. Looking back at the experience and the effort behind it, she narrates, “It felt really good. At the same time, we worked really hard for the songs, practice, and composition for almost one year. It was not easy to coordinate with everyone, and it took a lot of time. The festival was for three days, and we used to even stay at the venue. We had a lot of memories, and it feels great.”