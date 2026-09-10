Bringing forgotten memories back to life

Directed by Winod Gali, the series explores friendship, love, memories and the things we tend to leave behind as life moves forward. Speaking about the series, Winod says, “The story, screenplay and direction for this series have been done by me. It focuses on nostalgia. I wanted to show people all the forgotten things from our time. In the present day, everyone has become busy and has forgotten the nostalgic moments of their lives. I wanted to give them an opportunity to recollect those memories.”

The idea of using memory loss as the central device helped him take the story between the present and the past. “The story starts with a memory-loss patient who narrates the story. There are four friends and the main hero is Santosh. Because of his busy life, he is not able to give time to his friends and family. The story takes us back to his school days and his love story with Vyshali. Later, when he goes to Goa for his bachelor party, he meets with an accident and gets diagnosed with amnesia. He keeps forgetting things, and the story revolves around that,” he explains.

Winod’s journey into filmmaking began with an interest in animation and multimedia, although his family initially wanted him to pursue engineering. While pursuing his BTech, Winod directed a short film and later started creating content for YouTube.