Fueling up India’s space future

How do you see Hyderabad’s role in this changing landscape?

Space technology was initially dual-use, and national security was the priority, which is why it remained with the government. But once security measures are in place, the economy and other factors come into play. The government alone cannot meet the growing requirements because procedures, rules and regulations can create impediments to productivity and scale.

That is why the government introduced reforms enabling private-sector participation in the space domain. This is not privatisation, and ISRO is not going to be privatised. It is private participation to multiply the space economy and strengthen the country’s capabilities across multiple roles.

Three to four years is a short period for deep-tech organisations to build capabilities, capacity and scale. Indian private startups are moving in the right direction, but they need more time and opportunities. The government, as an anchor customer, must provide more orders and opportunities. Capability is built within organisations, while capacity and scaling require the wider ecosystem. In India, the government remains the largest space consumer, and greater encouragement through orders will help industry demonstrate its capacity and meet expectations.

