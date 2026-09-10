‘Turn suicide prevention into people’s movement’, says Kargil war veteran at Telangana Lok Bhavan

HYDERABAD: Kargil War veteran and suicide prevention advocate Group Captain (retd) Gurrapu Jagadishwer Rao on Wednesday appealed to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to support a statewide awareness campaign centred on the slogan ‘Each One Save One’, urging citizens to play an active role in preventing suicides.

At a meeting at Lok Bhavan ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, GJ Rao urged the Governor to promote the message across Telangana and help turn suicide prevention into a people’s movement. He has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the initiative in the September 27 edition of Mann Ki Baat.

GJ Rao stressed the need to raise awareness about suicide-prevention services, including Telangana’s 104 helpline and the national Tele-MANAS helpline (14416). He suggested prominently displaying information about the services at airports, railway stations, bus stands, Metro pillars, roadside digital displays, television and radio stations and cinema halls.

He also requested the Governor to view and dedicate his award-winning film September-10 to Telangana and the nation. The film focuses on suicide prevention and encourages people to identify those in distress, offer support and connect them with professional help.