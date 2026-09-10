Vikas Paudel: Hyderabad has a lot of crazy talent

His creative process, however, is not always as calculated as one might imagine. Sometimes, the routines that take the longest to perfect are not the ones that connect with audiences. Recalling how one of his popular choreographies came together, he recalls, “The Channa Ve choreo that went viral was the fourth draft. I made the first draft with the team and changed it because I didn’t like it. I kept changing the choreography, and during the fourth draft, I realised that when I create a choreography quickly, I create something authentic. That is when I just posted it on social media, and later it blew up. The rest is history.” (smiles)