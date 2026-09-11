Couple dies by suicide in Hyderabad over ‘marital disputes’

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man died by suicide after being hit by a train at Moula Ali, while his wife died by suicide consuming pesticide at their residence in Lalapet on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Sharanappa and his wife, Lakshmi, both natives of Karnataka.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) received information about the suicide on the railway tracks between Secunderabad and Moula Ali at 8.55 am on Thursday.

Upon receiving the information, officials went to the spot and found a dead body. Upon inquiry, they identified him as Sharanappa.

According to Railway officials, he had been staying with his wife in the city for the past one-and-a-half years.

He had married Lakshmi nearly 15 months ago. Since their marriage, the couple had been arguing over some issues. A few days ago, they went to their native place for the Rakhi festival and returned around 10 days ago. After returning to the city, they reportedly started arguing again, officials said.

A railway official added that Lakshmi reportedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide before Sharanappa woke up on Thursday. After seeing her, he went to the railway tracks, where he was hit by a train. Cases have been registered.