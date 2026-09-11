Kodad to host mega job mela on September 19: Telangana Minister Uttam Reddy

HYDERABAD: A mega job mela will be held in Kodad on September 19, with 200-250 companies expected to offer employment opportunities to thousands of unemployed youth, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

The mela will primarily target youth from Suryapet district.

Special teams will mobilise candidates from engineering, degree and polytechnic colleges and ITIs, with a focus on final-year students.

The initiative follows a Huzurnagar job mela last October, where nearly 40,000 youth registered and around 3,000 secured jobs or were shortlisted. CC Reddy Convent in Kodad has been finalised as the venue. Officials were directed to ensure arrangements for registration, interviews, parking, food and drinking water, with recruitment continuing until evening if required.