Telangana: Realtor, 48, found hanging at farmhouse

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old real estate businessman, Banala Ram Reddy, allegedly died by suicide at a farmhouse in Nedunur village under the limits of Kandukur police station in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday. Kandukur police said Ram Reddy had been struggling with financial difficulties for the past few months and had become distressed.

On Wednesday, Ram Reddy went to his brother-in-law’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Nedunur village, where he allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself with a rope from an iron rod fixed to the ceiling. Upon receiving the information, family members rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Kandukur police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s relative, Koduru Praveen Reddy. The police registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and launched an investigation.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

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