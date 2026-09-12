Case booked over post depicting Telangana CM Reddy as deceased

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered a case against a Facebook account holder for allegedly posting an objectionable image depicting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as deceased.

Youth Congress General Secretary Vidur Chaula, 33, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that a person identified as Rangeshwari Srinivas had shared the post through her Facebook profile.

According to the complaint, Chaula came across the post on September 9. It featured a photograph of Revanth Reddy that had allegedly been edited in the style of a funeral memorial, with flowers and traditional funeral decorations surrounding the image and the date “09:09:26” prominently displayed.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult), 353(1)(b) (public mischief) and 353(2) (circulating false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and launched an investigation.