Comorin Brings Forgotten Flavours to Kangan

What happens when street food walks into a fine-dining kitchen? That philosophy came alive in Hyderabad as Comorin hosted a special two-night pop-up at Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Curated by Brand Chef Dhiraj Dargan and Head Chef Anuj Bhalla, the menu brought together regional flavours from across India, with wine pairings curated by Head of Wines Kevin Rodrigues.

“We are a regional Indian restaurant. We focus on regional dishes that are lost or forgotten. There are certain dishes that people hesitate to serve in a restaurant, such as Champaran Mutton. Our forte is bringing such dishes to the table,” says Chef Anuj Bhalla.

The chef’s approach also extends to familiar street food, which is given a more refined presentation without losing its character. “We also take familiar street food and give it a more elegant presentation. Take Dahi Batata Puri, for instance. It is beautiful and, of course, delicious, but we make it look more refined and suited to a fine-dining setting,” he adds.