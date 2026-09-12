Hyderabad cops detain man for posing as RaGa’s aide

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cyber crime police brought a 45-year-old habitual offender from a prison in Punjab on a PT warrant in an impersonation fraud case in which he allegedly posed as a political aide to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and duped 14 people across the country of around Rs 3 crore in cash and gold ornaments.

The accused, Gaurav Kumar alias Gora, a native of Punjab, was brought from Central Prison, Patiala. He was brought to Hyderabad for questioning in a case registered on July 1 based on a complaint by AICC secretary Jetti Kusuma Kumar. According to the complaint, Gaurav had been impersonating Kanishka Singh, an Indian politician and political aide to Rahul Gandhi.

The accused allegedly contacted the complainant through WhatsApp calls and messages, offering political favours, positions and other benefits in exchange for money. The complainant provided call details and other evidence to police. No money was lost in this case.

Police said the accused misused Kanishka’s name and identity for wrongful gain and targeted candidates who had contested Assembly elections on tickets of different political parties. He allegedly promised political support, positions and other favours in exchange for cash and gold. Further investigation is under way.