Hyderabad to manufacture ‘green toilets’

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to become a manufacturing hub for Net-Zero Green Toilets, a water-recycling sanitation technology supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Environmental technology company Reflow, in collaboration with the State government’s T-Works and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will manufacture the toilets in Hyderabad for supply to different states in India and other countries.

The country’s first set of toilets was installed at Lumbini Park and inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday.

The facility, established at a cost of Rs 1 crore, uses a water-recycling system that treats and reuses water multiple times. The units can also be relocated and installed at different locations based on requirements.

Sridhar said government and private organisations have already placed orders for 50 units, he said.