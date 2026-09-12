HYDRAA launches one-stop portal for civic, disaster information

HYDERABAD: From checking a lake’s Full Tank Level to tracking rainfall and flood-prone areas, citizens can now access a range of information and civic services on a single platform, with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launching its official web portal on Friday.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath launched the portal, which brings together information on the agency’s services and activities, as well as resources useful during emergencies and for those dealing with properties, construction and development around water bodies.

At the centre of the portal is the 24-hour emergency helpline 1070, which citizens can use to alert authorities about fallen trees, fire accidents, waterlogging, flooding and other emergencies requiring immediate assistance.

For those living around lakes and other water bodies, a direct link to the HMDA Lakes Portal provides information on lake Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer-zone regulations. Residents can check applicable restrictions before undertaking construction or other development activity near water bodies.

The portal also lets building owners and developers apply online for fire safety No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and track their applications, while officials can review and process them through a departmental dashboard.

A direct link to the Telangana government’s Bhu Bharati portal allows citizens to access land records using survey numbers or pattadar details and verify information before land transactions.

The website also offers a glimpse into HYDRAA’s lake conservation and restoration efforts, with details of lakes restored or taken up for rejuvenation. Its news and flash news sections will carry official announcements, press releases and other public information.