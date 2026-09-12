Inside Manam’s chocolate bar

Speaking about what it takes to get each drink right, Ruby explains, “Two primary things that we work on over there. One is how the drink feels in terms of texture, because with different ingredient integrations, it could sometimes get grainy or curdled and not have a very smooth finish. The first thing we look at is whether the chocolate emulsifies well with the ingredients. The second is whether you can call out flavours without them being masked by sugar or becoming too milky, so we want to be able to call out the ingredients that go into it.”