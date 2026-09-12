Meghalaya’s Home Flavours Come to Sheraton

One of the most intriguing dishes from the menu was Chicken Kapa, a relatively dry preparation that uses an unique traditional ingredient. Chef Nambie explains that it is made using lye, an alkalising agent obtained from the burnt ashes of bamboo. “It’s an ancient knowledge that has been passed on and we still practise it today. It helps soften the meat and vegetables, and it has a unique taste to it,” she says.

For Chef Nambie, the food is inseparable from the memories, flavours and ingredients of home. Ginger, for instance, is

an ingredient she grew up with. A simple Ginger-and-Honey drink served as part of the experience brings together ginger sourced from Meghalaya and honey, allowing the pungency of the root to take centre stage. There is also homemade Bamboo Shoot Pickle that she brought all the way from home, adding another distinctly personal touch to the spread and not to forget Perilla Salad.

Then comes the Black Sesame Chicken, a dish that highlights one of Meghalaya’s most beloved ingredients. Black sesame makes several appearances across the menu, lending the preparations a nutty depth and unmistakable character. There is also Pumpkin and Fish Curry, traditionally prepared with river fish such as rohu, although Chef Nambie used basa for accessibility. The fish is cooked with pumpkin into a gentle, comforting preparation that is a far cry from the heavily spiced fish curries more commonly encountered across India. The same comfort can be experienced while savouring Chicken and Potato Curry.