Rajat Sood: The creative block goes through discipline

Hyderabad has a way of making visiting performers feel at home, and for pomedian (poet-comedian) Rajat Sood, the city has become a place where he can return to a familiar warmth while discovering new stories. In the city for his show I Am Worth It, Rajat spoke to CE about his love for Hyderabad, his journey into pomedy, and the creative directions he hopes to explore next.
As he continues to perform across cities, Rajat reflects on what makes Hyderabad stand out for him. “I always liked Hyderabad. It’s a very welcoming city, and I like coming to cities where people are welcoming, which is very sweet of Hyderabadis. I get a lot of love from Hyderabad,” he shares.
Looking back at the latest performance, Rajat spoke about the elements of a live show that stay with him after he leaves the stage. “For me, the memorable part of the show is the stories that people bring. Stories that I have never heard in my life. It’s fun,” Rajat says.
His creative influences come from different corners, with several performers leaving an impression on his own work. “There are so many amazing people who inspire me. I am fortunate to have met and gotten a chance to work with people like Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Samay Raina. While internationally, I like Jim Carrey and Kevin Hart a lot,” he says.
Writing regularly has also become an important part of Rajat’s approach to staying creative, particularly on days when ideas do not come easily. “I think the creative block goes through discipline. My rule is simple: if I am not able to write something good today, I write the reality. If you don’t have any thoughts, you can write facts. When you start writing facts, your brain begins to understand. It doesn’t distinguish between a fact and an emotion you want to write creatively. Just keep writing facts till you gradually get that creative muscle back,” he expresses.
His journey so far has also opened up a wider set of possibilities, and Rajat is keen to keep experimenting with different forms of storytelling. “I want to explore cinema, write songs, create a play, and travel the world. I am also building a new show and remain open to opportunities. I am working hard on myself. I did not know much about art or literature, but I have learnt how to write jokes, poetry, and stories, and how to be a good host. I am a quick learner, so I am confident about my future and excited to embrace whatever work comes my way,” Rajat concludes, smiling.