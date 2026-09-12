Rajat Sood: The creative block goes through discipline

His journey so far has also opened up a wider set of possibilities, and Rajat is keen to keep experimenting with different forms of storytelling. “I want to explore cinema, write songs, create a play, and travel the world. I am also building a new show and remain open to opportunities. I am working hard on myself. I did not know much about art or literature, but I have learnt how to write jokes, poetry, and stories, and how to be a good host. I am a quick learner, so I am confident about my future and excited to embrace whatever work comes my way,” Rajat concludes, smiling.