Sanjana Kalmanje: My music would be filter coffee and onion pakoda

Songs such as Vazhithunaiye, Two Two Two, Big Bull and Chill Maaro Chill Maaro have found their way into playlists across languages, giving singer Sanjana Kalmanje a growing presence in the South Indian music scene. Known for moving comfortably between melody and upbeat numbers, the singer has built her career through film music, live performances, and collaborations with some of the industry’s most popular composers. As she arrives in Hyderabad for a performance at Heart Cup Coffee Gachibowli, Sanjana talks to CE about her journey, music, Hyderabad, and more.
The performance marks an interesting moment in her journey as she takes on a setlist that is different from her usual live shows. “This is the very first time that I’m doing a complete Telugu setlist. I’ve usually performed all of these songs in Tamil, so it’s a different experience. I’m very nervous but also super excited,” Sanjana says.
Sanjana has a simple and familiar way of putting her musical style into words. “My music would be filter coffee and onion pakoda when it’s raining because I have both melody hits and dance numbers, so there is the spice and the feel-good songs both,” the singer explains.
Her musical journey has also brought several moments that she continues to look back on fondly. “I did not think I would get into music. I started singing randomly in my house, and my dad noticed that I was singing quite well, so he immediately put me in music class. He used to bribe me, saying, ‘I’ll buy you a samosa if you go’. Every time, just for that samosa, I’d finish class. I was five years old, and it’s easy to bribe a five-year-old with food. (laughs) I slowly started singing in school, and after school, I decided to get into music full time,” she smiles, recalling.
A major milestone in her career continues to stand out among the many songs she has been part of. “I had a couple of hits that got 40 million, 50 million. But my very first hit was Two Two Two for playback singer and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, which was a blast. The feeling was incredible because on day one he called me in for a recording, and on day two, the song was released. It was so quick. Seeing people love the song was the best feeling ever,” she adds.
Her professional association with Anirudh Ravichander has also been an important part of her experience in the industry. “He’s an exceptional musician and a great person. He’s very chill to work with, and it’s like working with a friend,” Sanjana reflects.
The pressures that come with building a career have also shaped the way she looks at her own progress. “The biggest challenge is the fact that you keep comparing yourself to another artist in terms of their journey. You’ll see they started much later, but they’re more successful. I think that’s something I constantly teach myself not to compare to others. I believe we all have our individual journeys, and have to focus on that. We’ll get there when we get there,” she expresses.
Beyond film music, the possibility of releasing music independently carries a different kind of responsibility for her. “I’ve been working on my independent music, scratching it, because I’m so terrified and don’t have the guts to release my songs yet. But this year, I have promised myself that I’ll release an independent song. What keeps me one step away is the responsibility I feel because it’s my independent song. What if I put my art out there and people don’t like it or listen to it? I would feel rejected. Everything is me, so that’s a lot of pressure,” Sanjana admits.
Her ambitions also extend to collaborations that would mark special milestones in her career. “I truly want to sing for AR Rahman sir, and I would love to collaborate with Coldplay. That would be amazing,” she concludes.