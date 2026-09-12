Sanjana Kalmanje: My music would be filter coffee and onion pakoda

The pressures that come with building a career have also shaped the way she looks at her own progress. “The biggest challenge is the fact that you keep comparing yourself to another artist in terms of their journey. You’ll see they started much later, but they’re more successful. I think that’s something I constantly teach myself not to compare to others. I believe we all have our individual journeys, and have to focus on that. We’ll get there when we get there,” she expresses.