Telangana bans analogue paneer for one year

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday prohibited the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of analogue or non-dairy paneer across Telangana for one year, with immediate effect.

The order, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, cites public health concerns. It covers non-dairy, artificial or analogue paneer manufactured, stored, distributed or sold as “paneer” or otherwise. The order was notified in the official gazette through Notification No. 807 dated September 10, 2026.

The move follows recent inspections by the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), in coordination with Hyderabad City Police’s H-FAST, at 14 dairy and retail units involved in the manufacture and sale of paneer and other dairy products.

Officials found loose palm oil and glycerol monostearate being used at some units to prepare paneer marketed as analogues. They seized around one tonne of palm oil, 476 kg of glycerol monostearate, 1,760 packs of Mavee’s Classic Premium Cooking Cream and 150 kg of skimmed milk powder.

Since its launch, H-FAST has registered over 180 cases and seized more than 1.5 tonnes of synthetic paneer.