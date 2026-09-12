Telangana HC denied Anticipatory bail to former cop

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to former Jubilee Hills Inspector Srinivas Reddy, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

A case was registered against Srinivas Reddy at Ameenpur Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate following the allegations. Seeking protection from arrest, he approached the court with an anticipatory bail petition.

Justice J Sreenivas Rao heard the petition on Friday.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed the plea, submitting that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that granting bail could enable the accused to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

He further contended that, given the serious nature of the allegations, the accused needed to be taken into custody for effective interrogation and urged the court to dismiss the petition.

After considering the submissions, Justice Sreenivas Rao declined to grant anticipatory bail to Srinivas Reddy.