The art behind Hyderabad’s Ganeshas

It is that time of the year when celebrations and devotion take centre stage as people welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Every year, the festivities in the city seem to grow bigger, with idols in different shapes, sizes and designs becoming a major attraction for the public. For the artists who create them, however, the process begins months in advance. From shaping the idols to adding intricate details and bringing them to life with colour, each Ganesha is a labour of dedication and craftsmanship. With several artists creating idols not only for Hyderabad but also for different parts of the country, CE explores how these larger-than-life figures are made.
Sundar Singh, also known as Sundar Kalakaar, is a familiar name among those who follow the art of idol-making in the city. His work on Ganesha idols has earned him recognition over the years. Though an accident left him wheelchair-bound, his legacy continues through his sons, who have taken forward the family profession. CE met him at his place, where huge Ganesha idols stood in various stages of completion. “This is my work that has been passed down through generations. My grandfather and father started this and I have been continuing it. Back then, artists who made these clay idols were very poor. We used to make idols with mud, which were sold for Rs1-2. My brothers and I learnt this work for a living, and my elder brother is like my guru. Slowly, this became a source of livelihood for me,” he says. Speaking about the scale of his work, Sundar adds, “These idols are all above 20 ft. All the prominent idols in the city are made by me. The Ganesha at Charminar is also made by me. Every kalakaar gets his name because of his work. There are around 100 artists working with me and all of them are very talented. These days, this market has become very commercial. I haven’t been working for the past three years, but my sons have taken over this work and they do it very professionally. There are so many designs to choose from now. Rajasthani artists have also been increasingly involved in making Ganesha idols, which has affected the essence of the traditional artists. What started as a means of livelihood has now grown into something that people recognise me for.”
In Dhoolpet, a market filled with Ganesha idols during the festive season, another place, Ganesh Singh Kalakaar, has colourful and distinctive idols lined up for display. The family’s generational craft has evolved with changing tastes, resulting in designs that are both traditional and contemporary. Vikas Singh, who looks after it, says, “We are known as GSK Arts, and I am the son of Ganesh Singh Kalakaar. I am the third generation working on making these idols. Nowadays, people are asking for new designs. The younger generation wants something different and new; they are not satisfied with regular idols. So, we decided to create unique designs such as the standing and balancing Ganesha.”
He adds, “The trend for Bojja Ganapayya has also increased. The change happens every year, and we have made a Shirdi Vinayak in the Bojja Ganapayya design. The sales this year have been good. The demand for Maharashtra-style Ganesha idols was very high for the past three years, but that has slowly come down this year. Everyone is asking for South Indian-style idols. Our work goes to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other places. We are three brothers and all of us are involved in this work. We have around 150 varieties of designs here, and each one is created keeping current trends in mind.”
For many in Hyderabad, the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without the towering Khairatabad Ganesh. Every year, thousands of people gather to witness the sheer scale of the idol, which has become one of the city’s most recognisable festival landmarks. Chinnaswamy Rajendran, the artist behind the massive Ganesha, speaks about the months of planning and craftsmanship that go into creating it.
“Since 1978, I have been making this Ganesha. Every year, since 2000, we look at the Panchangam around three months before the festival and begin making the idol. The idol is designed according to the Panchangam. This year, the Ganesha will have five heads, with the Panchabhoota represented in the idol. It will have around 10 hands and stand tall at about 69 feet. Along with the idol, you will also see Vishwakarma, Vishnu, a Shiva Lingam and Kali Mata as part of the display,” he says. “People who come here for darshan and pray for whatever they wish will come true. They also bring offerings to this place, and all rituals are followed while making this Ganesha. We first draw the figure and make its outline. Then the welding is done accordingly, followed by jali and a mixture of dry grass and mud to build the structure. After that, the finishing is done using sutili powder, sand and hay. We close the cracks and make the surface smooth with a sutili and sand mixture. This makes the mud on the idol hard and gives it a smooth finish. We then use water-based paint to colour the idol, giving it a finish similar to what you would get with a POP Ganesha,” he explains.
Rajendran also points out that the structural strength of the idol is particularly important because of the procession. “We try to balance the idol through welding so that there are no problems while moving it during procession,” he shares.As we gear up for a festival filled with colour, devotion and celebration, Hyderabad’s artists are already busy giving form to the idols that will become the centrepieces of homes, streets and pandals. Behind every towering Ganesha is months of work, generations of knowledge and an unmistakable devotion to the craft.