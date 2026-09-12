The art behind Hyderabad’s Ganeshas

Sundar Singh, also known as Sundar Kalakaar, is a familiar name among those who follow the art of idol-making in the city. His work on Ganesha idols has earned him recognition over the years. Though an accident left him wheelchair-bound, his legacy continues through his sons, who have taken forward the family profession. CE met him at his place, where huge Ganesha idols stood in various stages of completion. “This is my work that has been passed down through generations. My grandfather and father started this and I have been continuing it. Back then, artists who made these clay idols were very poor. We used to make idols with mud, which were sold for Rs1-2. My brothers and I learnt this work for a living, and my elder brother is like my guru. Slowly, this became a source of livelihood for me,” he says. Speaking about the scale of his work, Sundar adds, “These idols are all above 20 ft. All the prominent idols in the city are made by me. The Ganesha at Charminar is also made by me. Every kalakaar gets his name because of his work. There are around 100 artists working with me and all of them are very talented. These days, this market has become very commercial. I haven’t been working for the past three years, but my sons have taken over this work and they do it very professionally. There are so many designs to choose from now. Rajasthani artists have also been increasingly involved in making Ganesha idols, which has affected the essence of the traditional artists. What started as a means of livelihood has now grown into something that people recognise me for.”

In Dhoolpet, a market filled with Ganesha idols during the festive season, another place, Ganesh Singh Kalakaar, has colourful and distinctive idols lined up for display. The family’s generational craft has evolved with changing tastes, resulting in designs that are both traditional and contemporary. Vikas Singh, who looks after it, says, “We are known as GSK Arts, and I am the son of Ganesh Singh Kalakaar. I am the third generation working on making these idols. Nowadays, people are asking for new designs. The younger generation wants something different and new; they are not satisfied with regular idols. So, we decided to create unique designs such as the standing and balancing Ganesha.”