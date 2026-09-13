Hyderabad: Dhee show artiste held for sexual assault

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police on Friday arrested Dhee show artiste Raju for allegedly sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage and cheating her of over Rs 12 lakh.

According to police, the woman runs a boutique near a dance school where Raju used to attend practice sessions. He allegedly met her at the boutique and later told her that he loved her and would marry her. She agreed to the relationship.

In May 2016, Raju allegedly told her that they would eventually get married and, believing his promise, she consented to have sexual relations with him. Police said the two continued their relationship and had sexual intercourse several times.

During this period, Raju allegedly sought financial help from her on several occasions, claiming that he needed money. Believing his promise of marriage, she gave him more than Rs 12 lakh.

When she later insisted that he marry her, Raju allegedly said he was facing financial difficulties and could not marry her. She subsequently learnt that other women had allegedly been similarly deceived by him, police said.

She then approached Miyapur police, who registered a case under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS and arrested Raju.