Hyderabad's YIPS to welcome over 700 students next year

HYDERABAD: More than 700 students are expected to join the Young India Police School (YIPS) at Manchirevula by next year, Director General of Police CV Anand said on Saturday. He laid the foundation stone for Academic Block-I of the school at the OCTOPUS-Greyhounds campus in Manchirevula.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the YIPS was envisioned on the lines of Army and Sainik schools, with education meeting national and international standards. The school began functioning from a temporary campus in April last year with 120 students. Its strength has since increased to around 360 and is expected to reach 700-720 next year if the new building is completed.

Anand said providing quality education to children of police personnel was an important component of police welfare and would enable personnel to discharge their duties more effectively.

The school will also provide quality education at an affordable fee to children from other sections of society. Children of Home Guards will also be given an opportunity to study at the institution, he said, adding that 50% of the seats would be reserved for general students.