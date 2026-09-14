Hyderabad groundwater has high nitrate, fluoride levels

HYDERABAD: The water beneath Greater Hyderabad may be carrying a hidden health risk. Elevated nitrate and fluoride levels in groundwater have been detected in several parts of the city, with children facing potentially higher non-carcinogenic health risks, according to a recent study.

The study analysed 44 groundwater samples collected during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon seasons of 2023. Nitrate exceeded the permissible drinking-water limit of 45 mg/L in 36% of samples before the monsoon and 40% afterwards. Fluoride crossed the acceptable limit of 1 mg/L in 64% and 59% of samples, respectively.

Nitrate levels ranged from 3 to 230 mg/L before the monsoon and 5 to 797 mg/L afterwards, with higher concentrations mainly in southwestern and central areas.

Researchers linked the contamination largely to fertiliser use, sewage infiltration, septic-tank leakage and urban wastewater. Monsoon rains can further carry nitrogen compounds from soil into groundwater.

Fluoride levels ranged from 0.21 to 3.03 mg/L before the monsoon and 0.28 to 5.94 mg/L afterwards, with higher concentrations in northern, southern and southwestern areas. Unlike nitrate, fluoride enrichment was attributed mainly to the weathering of granitic rocks and prolonged interaction between groundwater and aquifer materials.