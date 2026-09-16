Dr Srinidhi Veldanda: Healing from within

Tell us about the session.

When we started, people were saying that they have everything but are still unable to get through certain situations. They want to be happy in their relationships, but keep repeating the same mistakes. This does not happen only in relationships; it can also affect money, career and health. There is something within us that we need to address. My work is based on neuroscience and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), where we help a person acknowledge what is happening within them and integrate healthier patterns. The first session focused on childhood memories and how people could let go of experiences that were holding them back. Essentially, it is about shifting the way we perceive our reality.



Can you give us some advice on building stable relationships?

Ideally, it comes down to our conditioning or programming. When we have already programmed ourselves to believe that something will not work out, we tend to reinforce that belief. We need to reprogramme ourselves in a way that prevents us from remaining stuck in the same position. In a relationship, when we start internalising everything, it becomes important to recognise what is happening within us. Once we understand those patterns, we can work on them instead of allowing them to damage the relationship.



What can one do when dealing with anxiety and depression?

In the first session, we used what I call the alphabet game, where we worked on changing a person’s emotional state, understanding how they feel about themselves and observing their condition. It is important to understand that emotions need to be processed. We often bottle them up and suppress them, thinking that this is how we are supposed to deal with things. But when we keep suppressing emotions, they can eventually become uncontrollable. We need to process them rather than continue to carry them.