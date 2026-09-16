Face the workout with FACEGYM

We spend hours working out our bodies, tracking steps, stretching tired muscles and squeezing in gym sessions between packed schedules. But there is one area that rarely makes it onto the fitness list, our face. That is changing with FACEGYM, the workout-inspired facial wellness concept that has made its way to Hyderabad through Tira Beauty at GVK One Mall, bringing a more active approach to skincare and self-care.
The move into Tira Beauty also gives FACEGYM a different kind of presence in Hyderabad. Rather than functioning as a conventional standalone wellness space, the format places facial fitness within a broader beauty environment, allowing customers to discover it alongside their existing skincare and beauty routines. “Hyderabad is particularly exciting for us,” the spokesperson says, adding that the GVK One location provides the scale to create a strong experiential presence. With the city increasingly embracing beauty tech, wellness rituals and personalised self-care, FACEGYM’s arrival adds another layer to the evolving conversation around what a facial can be.
Interestingly, Hyderabad hosts the brand’s largest setup yet, with seven chairs, creating an experiential space where facial fitness becomes part of the everyday beauty routine. The concept stems from a simple observation: while people regularly exercise and train their bodies, the muscles in the face are often overlooked. With more than 40 muscles in the face, FACEGYM takes a workout-led approach to facial care, combining hands-on techniques with specialist tools.
According to the FACEGYM spokesperson, “We wanted to approach facial care from a more active perspective. That led to the creation of FACEGYM, a workout-inspired approach to facial wellness that combines hands-on techniques with specialist tools to help tone, sculpt and energise the face.”
We were in for a surprise too. Unlike a conventional facial, which is often associated with lying back and letting products and treatments do the work, a FACEGYM session begins with a facial muscleworkout following an expert consultation. Depending on the workout, the session can combine facial massage and fitness techniques with specialist tools, with the focus on stimulating the skin and working the facial muscles.
According to the experts, the benefits go beyond the immediate appearance of a more sculpted or lifted face. “The workouts are designed to support circulation, ease facial tension and leave the skin looking refreshed and revitalised. For Hyderabad’s urban crowd, that proposition could prove particularly relevant. Long workdays, screen time and everyday stress often show up in the face, especially around the jaw and forehead, while environmental stressors can leave skin looking tired and dull. A FACEGYM session offers a pause from the rush while focusing on facial tension, circulation and revitalisation,” explains the spokesperson.
But there is no single workout designed for everyone. FACEGYM offers different experiences depending on what a client is looking for — from sculpting and definition to de-puffing and an event—ready glow. This goal-oriented approach is part of what sets facial fitness apart from a conventional, one-size-fits-all facial.
The brand also stresses that frequency depends on individual needs, goals and the type of workout chosen. Rather than prescribing a fixed schedule, trained FACEGYM experts assess clients and recommend an appropriate frequency. A pre-treatment prerequisite and contraindications list is also provided, followed by a consultation to identify any medical, skin or treatment-related considerations. Workouts may be modified or timed differently depending on individual suitability.
A lifted look in just under 40 minutes? A glow without sitting for hours at a salon? If that sounds exciting, it might be time to make your face move — with tools or without, but always in expert hands.