Face the workout with FACEGYM

According to the experts, the benefits go beyond the immediate appearance of a more sculpted or lifted face. “The workouts are designed to support circulation, ease facial tension and leave the skin looking refreshed and revitalised. For Hyderabad’s urban crowd, that proposition could prove particularly relevant. Long workdays, screen time and everyday stress often show up in the face, especially around the jaw and forehead, while environmental stressors can leave skin looking tired and dull. A FACEGYM session offers a pause from the rush while focusing on facial tension, circulation and revitalisation,” explains the spokesperson.

But there is no single workout designed for everyone. FACEGYM offers different experiences depending on what a client is looking for — from sculpting and definition to de-puffing and an event—ready glow. This goal-oriented approach is part of what sets facial fitness apart from a conventional, one-size-fits-all facial.

The brand also stresses that frequency depends on individual needs, goals and the type of workout chosen. Rather than prescribing a fixed schedule, trained FACEGYM experts assess clients and recommend an appropriate frequency. A pre-treatment prerequisite and contraindications list is also provided, followed by a consultation to identify any medical, skin or treatment-related considerations. Workouts may be modified or timed differently depending on individual suitability.

A lifted look in just under 40 minutes? A glow without sitting for hours at a salon? If that sounds exciting, it might be time to make your face move — with tools or without, but always in expert hands.