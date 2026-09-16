Ranveer Allahbadia: Building an empire through discipline

His content and podcasts have often made audiences look beyond the person being interviewed and think about the stories behind them. By connecting audiences with real-life heroes, experiences and stories, Ranveer Allahbadia’s conversations have made an impact. As he joined FICCI FLO’s session titled Beyond The Algorithm in the city, CE caught up with him for a quick chat about podcasting, entrepreneurship and more.
Excerpts
What challenges you the most about being a podcaster?
Nowadays, there are too many podcasts, so I think audiences are slowly losing interest in the podcasting space. But it is what it is. I think the media keeps changing, and one has to do something new every five or six years.
What is one podcast that is particularly close to your heart?
I would say Priyanka Chopra. A lot changed in my life after meeting her. I learnt a lot when I spoke to her at the age of 24–26, and it was a fantastic conversation for someone in their late 20s.
What is that one question you want to ask someone and why?
I always love getting to know people. You can’t ask this towards the start of a podcast, but I love asking them, ‘Why are you staying alive?’ That is a question I love asking the most.
One lesson you have learnt from your journey?
It is very important to give back to society. Through whatever you are doing, it is important to create jobs, especially from India’s point of view. It is always good to give back to your country.
How important is discipline for you?
It is the foundation for every other foundation, skill and journey. It is all about doing things repeatedly. That is what builds an empire.
During the session, you referred to people getting back to the old school. Can you explain further?
Purely in terms of media, it is happening again. We can sense that ‘boring’ businesses are becoming topics of conversation among young people. A lot of what I say is crafted for the youth, and I think it is very important, especially for second-time entrepreneurs who are trying to build businesses in this era. A very easy pathway to grow is to go non-AI because technology is disrupting so many other spaces. Roti, kapda aur makaan are three spaces that are likely not going to be disrupted by AI.
What do you love about Hyderabad?
As a Mumbai boy, whenever I meet anyone from Hyderabad, I have always felt that they are very kind human beings. This is just a Mumbai perspective. The obvious answers are the food and the film industry. There is also a special place in my heart for all the people I have met here.
You said you cook. Did you try Hyderabadi biryani?
In Mumbai, not in Hyderabad! I flew in the ingredients and made it. I love Hyderabadi biryani.
How do you define success?
Firstly, it is subjective, depending on the person you are asking. Secondly, it is about feeling joy and peace. I used to say peace earlier, but it can get boring, so you should feel a certain sense of joy within that peace. The third way is if you are able to spread value through your work. That could even be social work by giving back, or your content creating an impact among people. That is what success is.
What keeps you motivated?
Different things motivate me at different stages. Probably, I think I am very driven by having a very nice family life. I want to have free time once I have a family, and that is motivating me now to go really fast and work really hard.