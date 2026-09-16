Ranveer Allahbadia: Building an empire through discipline

One lesson you have learnt from your journey?

It is very important to give back to society. Through whatever you are doing, it is important to create jobs, especially from India’s point of view. It is always good to give back to your country.



How important is discipline for you?

It is the foundation for every other foundation, skill and journey. It is all about doing things repeatedly. That is what builds an empire.



During the session, you referred to people getting back to the old school. Can you explain further?

Purely in terms of media, it is happening again. We can sense that ‘boring’ businesses are becoming topics of conversation among young people. A lot of what I say is crafted for the youth, and I think it is very important, especially for second-time entrepreneurs who are trying to build businesses in this era. A very easy pathway to grow is to go non-AI because technology is disrupting so many other spaces. Roti, kapda aur makaan are three spaces that are likely not going to be disrupted by AI.

What do you love about Hyderabad?

As a Mumbai boy, whenever I meet anyone from Hyderabad, I have always felt that they are very kind human beings. This is just a Mumbai perspective. The obvious answers are the food and the film industry. There is also a special place in my heart for all the people I have met here.