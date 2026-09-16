Ridhi Mehra’s SAAZ: Crafted to move

From sculpted corsets and contemporary lehengas to draped sarees, jewelled blouses and crystal capes, designer Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection SAAZ is less about preserving the past and more about giving heritage a new rhythm. As Ridhi Mehra continues to expand her presence in Hyderabad, the designer talks about SAAZ, the changing face of Indian occasion wear, evolving design philosophy, Hyderabad woman and her plans to build a more complete couture universe.

Excerpts

What is the story behind SAAZ?

SAAZ is an ode to India’s rich artistic heritage and the diverse forms of expression that have shaped our cultural identity. Rather than drawing from a single craft or region, the collection takes inspiration from the larger world of Indian art, right from classical dance and music to painting, architecture and traditional craftsmanship bringing these influences together through a contemporary couture lens.

While heritage remains at the heart of SAAZ, it is not interpreted literally or through nostalgia. Traditional influences such as Pichwai, Patola, Kashida, Marodi and Chintz are reimagined through contemporary techniques, silhouettes and detailing.

What are some of the key silhouettes and design details that define SAAZ?

The design language of SAAZ is centred around movement and fluidity, with each silhouette designed to feel contemporary yet deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship. The collection features sculpted corsets, contemporary lehengas, draped sarees, jewelled blouses, crystal capes, anarkalis and refined kurta sets, creating a versatile wardrobe that balances structure with ease. The menswear edit includes sherwanis, bundi sets, kurta sets, front-open jackets and statement dushalas, bringing the same sense of refinement and modernity to the collection. Jewellery-inspired motifs and geometric filigree add a sense of intricacy while keeping the overall aesthetic modern and elevated.

Fabric plays an integral role in bringing the collection to life. Raw silk lends structure, while metallic tissue introduces lightness and luminosity. Organza, tulle, georgette, chiffon and Banarasi silk further enhance the sense of movement and fluidity across the silhouettes.