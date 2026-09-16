Surabhi Drama Theatre: Behind every character & century-old craft

Imagine a theatre where the curtain, costume, make-up and a troupe of 40 artists are all pieces of the same story. That is the world of Surabhi Drama Theatre (1885), a travelling theatrical tradition in which artists create much of the magic themselves before stepping into their characters. Hyderabad witnessed this world over two days with Sri Krishna Leelalu and Maya Bazar. For audiences, it is a spectacle; for the artists, a way of life shaped by generations of performances, journeys and changing times. Actor-director Surabhi Jayanand takes CE behind the plays, tracing the tradition he grew up with and the effort to carry it into the future.