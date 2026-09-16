Telangana: Eight held for gangraping 16-year-old over two years

HYDERABAD: Alwal police have arrested eight persons for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl over three days. However, police suspect that she may have been subjected to sexual assault on multiple occasions over the past two years.

According to a senior Malkajgiri police official, three days ago, the prime accused befriended the girl, sedated and sexually assaulted her and later took her to a hotel in Gundlapochampally, where he and three others gangraped her.

The prime accused subsequently took the girl to Shamirpet and introduced her to another person, who allegedly raped her too, police said. The accused then moved the girl between three locations over three days and allegedly administered intoxicating substances to her.

Police are investigating whether more persons were involved and examining the role of the hotels where the alleged assaults took place.

The senior official said the girl appeared to be experiencing mental health issues. Her condition would be assessed through a medical, the official added.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family on September 11, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions.