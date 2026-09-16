What does it actually mean to age well?

Growing older is inevitable. How we grow older, however, is increasingly within our control. As life expectancy rises, the conversation around ageing is shifting from simply adding years to life to preserving the strength, independence, cognition and quality of life that make those years worth living. This Healthy Ageing Month, doctors emphasise that healthy ageing is not something to begin at 60 — it is a lifelong investment that starts decades earlier.
“Healthy ageing is not merely the absence of disease. It means maintaining physical strength, mobility, mental wellbeing, cognitive function and social independence while managing existing health conditions effectively,” says Dr Venkat Nani Kumar B, consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
In other words, someone living with diabetes or hypertension can still age healthily when those conditions are well controlled and everyday functioning remains intact.
For Dr K Krishna Prabhakar, director, Department of Internal Medicine, Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, the distinction between lifespan and healthspan is particularly important. He explains, “Many people live longer but spend their later years with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, sensory impairment, cognitive decline or frailty. The goal should not merely be to extend life, but to extend the period during which a person can walk independently, think clearly, remain socially active and make their own decisions.”
And healthy ageing need not wait until retirement. Dr Venkat recommends, “Beginning preventive efforts in the 30s and 40s, with regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, weight management, avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol, vaccinations and periodic health checks. These habits help build long-term health reserves and reduce the risk of chronic disease later.”
One of the biggest factors determining independence in later life is something deceptively simple: muscle strength. As people age, muscle mass naturally declines, a condition known as sarcopenia. “Loss of muscle can increase the risk of falls, fractures and difficulty performing everyday activities,” he highlights. Strength training, walking and balance exercises can therefore be as important to ageing well as conventional medical check-ups.
Dr Prabhakar further points out, “Several problems that gradually erode independence are often dismissed as an inevitable part of getting older. Frailty, poor nutrition, osteoarthritis, hearing and vision impairment, sleep problems, depression, cognitive decline and social isolation can quietly interact, creating a cycle of inactivity, muscle loss, falls and increasing dependence.” Polypharmacy, or the use of multiple medications, is another concern that requires regular medical review.
The good news is that ageing-related decline is not entirely predetermined. “Ageing is inevitable; disability is not. Regular resistance exercise, adequate protein and nutrition, healthy weight, blood-pressure and diabetes control, vaccination, adequate sleep and social engagement can all contribute to healthier ageing,” he adds.
Nutrition, too, becomes increasingly important. Adequate protein, along with vitamin D, calcium, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, supports muscle and bone health. Dr Venkat notes that protein should ideally be distributed across meals, while dietary requirements should be individualised according to a person’s health conditions.
But healthy ageing extends beyond the physical. Poor sleep and chronic stress can affect memory, mood and cardiovascular health, while social isolation can increase the risk of depression and cognitive decline. Friendships, hobbies, mentally stimulating activities and regular routines can help preserve emotional and cognitive wellbeing.
Regular screening also evolves with age. Both the doctors recommend that monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, weight and cardiovascular risk after 40. From 50 onwards, age-appropriate cancer screening and bone health assessments become increasingly relevant, while those over 60 may also benefit from assessments of vision, hearing, kidney function, cognition, vaccination status and falls risk.
Perhaps the most important warning is not to attribute every change to 'old age'. “Slower walking, difficulty getting up from a chair, recurrent falls, unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, muscle weakness or increasing dependence deserve attention,” says Dr Prabhakar. Changes in memory, medication management or social behaviour should also not be ignored.
Ultimately, healthy ageing is less about fighting age and more about preparing for it. The aim is not simply to add years to life, but to ensure those years retain strength, independence, connection and dignity.