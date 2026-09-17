Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu: Catching rain mid-air

Your research on the shape and size distribution of raindrops at different altitudes, which contributes to more accurate rainfall prediction, was one of the things that led to the National Award. Can you take us through the research?

India is a diverse country, particularly climatically. Hyderabad’s weather may be different from Warangal, Odisha or Assam. The geophysical and geological conditions are also different — some places have rivers, some have hills. Although we receive rainfall because of the monsoon, different parts of the country receive different amounts. Because of climate change and other factors, most parts of the country are now experiencing uneven rainfall, localised in space and time. A region may receive a large amount of rainfall in a short time, while sometimes there is no rainfall even during the rainy season.

This disturbed me around 2013, when I was starting my career. I had worked in fluid mechanics from the beginning, but this was not an area I had expertise in at that time. Still, I thought I could contribute. I read several hundred research papers and tried to identify the gaps — the questions that had not been answered.

I found that weather radar measures rainfall using a formula. It sends an electric signal, receives the reflectivity and derives rainfall from it, but uses drop size distribution as an input parameter. Raindrop size distribution is actually an unknown parameter; it is based on assumptions or statistical data rather than being scientifically derived. I thought that was the question that needed to be answered.

I started working on the problem and ran numerical simulations of droplets, but they were not answering my key questions. When a raindrop starts falling from a cloud, the conditions in the cloud are different — the temperature is below zero degrees Celsius and the humidity is supersaturated. At ground level, on a rainy day, the temperature could be 35 degrees Celsius and humidity as low as 10–20%.

Raindrops are deformable. They can coalesce, merge, fragment into different pieces, evaporate and condense. The dynamics are therefore quite complex as a droplet travels from cloud to ground through changing atmospheric conditions.

I wanted to study this, but cloud height is around 15–20 km. To study these microphysical processes directly, you would need a wind tunnel 15 km high, which is impossible. So I decided to take the reverse approach.

You might have seen people blow air through a whistle to keep a ping-pong ball suspended in the air. Rather than moving the drop from the cloud to the ground, I could make the drop stationary by blowing air upward — it is an inverse problem.

We condition the air so that the suspended droplet experiences the local conditions, as if it were actually falling from the cloud to the ground. Since we know the temperature and humidity gradients, we condition the inlet air accordingly. Over time, the suspended droplet experiences the atmospheric conditions it would encounter while falling.

That is the idea behind the Raindrop Research Facility at IIT Hyderabad. It is a unique facility, and no such facility is available anywhere, not just in our country but across the globe. We developed it from scratch — myself, my students and my collaborators — designing, fabricating and testing it. We are now using it to obtain rainfall rates for different parts of the country.

