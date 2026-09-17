Telangana woman dies after taking abortion pills, partner held

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old pregnant woman died on September 14 after developing an infection following consumption of abortion pills allegedly given to her by her 27-year-old partner, Naga Sai. KPHB police arrested him on Tuesday.

The deceased, a native of Rajamahendravaram, worked at a private pharmacy laboratory in the city and had been staying at a hostel in Sardar Patel Nagar, KPHB Colony, for the past six months.

According to police, the woman’s maternal uncle received a call on August 26 from Holistic Hospital, KPHB Colony, informing him that her condition was critical and asking him to reach the hospital.

When he arrived, he learnt that her hostel friends had admitted her. They told him she had become pregnant and developed an infection after taking tablets to terminate the pregnancy. She was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Police said the woman had been introduced to Naga Sai through her classmate Venkataramana. The two subsequently entered into a relationship. Naga Sai allegedly assured her that he would marry her and established a physical relationship with her.

After she informed him about her pregnancy, Naga Sai allegedly told her that they did not need the pregnancy at that time and gave her tablets to terminate it. She later developed an infection and her condition deteriorated despite treatment.

During the investigation, police also found that Naga Sai had allegedly concealed the fact that he was previously married. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and further investigation is underway.