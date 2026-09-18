‘Digital arrest’ leaves Hyderabad's 79-year-old retiree poorer by Rs 15.7 lakh

HYDERABAD: A 79-year-old retired government employee from Miyapur allegedly lost Rs 15.7 lakh to a digital arrest scam.

According to police, the victim received a call from an unknown person on August 31, who told him that he was involved in a money-laundering case. The following day, he received another call from the same number and was instructed to speak to a ‘higher official’.

During a video call, the fraudsters allegedly accused him of involvement in money laundering and terror-funding cases. They claimed that CBI officials had seized 247 debit cards during a raid on a person named Abdul Saleem and alleged that one of the cards belonged to the victim and had Rs 2 crore linked to illegal activities.

Though the victim denied having any connection with the card, the callers allegedly continued to threaten him with arrest. They then introduced a purported ‘digital verification’ process and instructed him to transfer money to prove his innocence.

Under sustained pressure and threats, the victim transferred money on two occasions on various pretexts, including security deposit, GST, verification charges, court fees and late-payment penalties. The fraudsters allegedly promised to refund the money after the verification process. Believing them, he transferred Rs 15.7 lakh.

The fraudsters allegedly maintained constant contact, checking his location and status every two hours and instructing him not to disclose the matter to anyone, including his family. They also told him to remain isolated under the pretext of ‘self-quarantine’ and conducted WhatsApp video calls using a fake background resembling a CBI office.

The victim later realised he had been cheated and approached the Cyberabad cyber crime police. A case was registered.