Hyderabad's 36-year-old stabs friend’s dad to death over financial dispute

HYDERABAD: Chilkalguda police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering a person over a financial dispute with the victim’s son.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening on Mylareddy Road. The victim, Immadi Srinivas, left his house around 6 pm to buy liquor. At around 7.10 pm, the accused, Md Nizamuddin alias Nizam, allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing a severe injury to his abdomen. Srinivas was shifted to RTC Hospital and later to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Nizam was friends with Srinivas’s son, Suman, with whom he had business dealings and financial transactions. Suman allegedly incurred substantial debts following losses in share-market trading and left home in November 2023. He has not returned since, police said.

According to police, Nizam had invested money through Suman but was unable to recover it or get a satisfactory response from Suman or his family. This allegedly led to a grudge against the family. Police said Nizam had earlier approached a civil court over the financial dispute but, frustrated by the delay in the proceedings, allegedly decided to take revenge by attacking Suman’s father. The accused was arrested and further investigation is under way.