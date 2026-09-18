Hyderabad's Gowliguda gurudwara gears up for centenary fete

HYDERABAD: The historic Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda will celebrate its centenary with a series of religious programmes on September 19 and 20.

The celebrations, organised by the Prabhandak Committee of Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda in association with Sikh gurudwaras across Telangana, are expected to draw devotees and members of the Sikh community from across Hyderabad and the state.

A ‘Vishesh Kirtan Darbar’ will be held at Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda from 8 pm to 11.30 pm on September 19, with leading Ragi Jathas taking part. An Amrit Sanchar (holy baptism) will also be held at 9 am that day.

Committee president S Trilok Singh said the main centenary programme, Vishaal Diwan, a mass religious congregation, will be held at the Exhibition Grounds on Nampally Road from 11 am to 5 pm on September 20. Renowned Ragi Jathas and preachers, including Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha of Delhi, Bhai Balpreet Singh of Ludhiana, Bhai Jagpreet Singh Khannewale and Bhai Ravinder Singh, will render Shabad Kirtan.

Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to devotees during the celebrations.