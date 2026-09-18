Hyderabad's Man booked for abusing doctors, assaulting staff

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police on Thursday registered a case against a man who was accompanying a patient for allegedly abusing doctors and assaulting security staff after being informed that the patient had died.

The case was registered based on a complaint by NIMS director Dr Rahul Devraj. According to the complaint, Bhashi Manemma was brought to the hospital at around 12.30 am on August 31. As she showed no signs of life, doctors immediately shifted her to the Emergency Red Triage area and attempted resuscitation. However, the efforts were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead. The information was conveyed to her attendants.

Police said one of the attendants, Srikanth, verbally abused doctors and health workers and threatened them. He also allegedly assaulted security personnel. The hospital director lodged the complaint on September 17 following an internal inquiry.

Panjagutta police registered a case under Sections 132 and 351(2) of the BNS and Sections 3 read with 4 of the Medical Services Act. An investigation is under way.