Two officials in Telangana ACB net for Rs 1L bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught a sub-treasury officer and an assistant treasury officer of the Chevella sub-divisional treasury office red-handed while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in Rangareddy district, officials said.

According to the ACB officials , sub-treasury officer Madiga Laxmaiah and assistant treasury officer Kavali Anuradha had demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant in return for processing and forwarding his suspension-period salary bills worth Rs 23.25 lakh and post-retirement pension adjustment arrears of Rs 4.29 lakh.

As part of the agreed part payment, Laxmaiah allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 from the complainant as his share. On Anuradha’s instructions, a private person, Vadde Jangaiah, allegedly accepted another Rs 50,000.

The ACB’s Rangareddy unit caught Laxmaiah and Jangaiah red-handed and recovered the entire tainted amount of Rs 1 lakh from their possession.