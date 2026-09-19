A royal taste of Kashmir

Kashmiri Kahwa, Pacche Shorba and Tabakh Maaz were among the delicacies we sampled at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, where the Royal Wazwan festival offered a taste of traditional Kashmiri cuisine. Curated by Chef Kavita Shah, the menu brought together rich, aromatic dishes prepared using traditional techniques and authentic flavours.
Talking about the festival, Chef Kavita says, “The festival offers an authentic taste of Kashmiri cuisine that you may not find elsewhere. We have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including Khatte Baingan and Haakh, which is cooked in oil without onion or tomato. We also have Dum Aloo, again prepared without onion and tomato, as well as Mutton Pulao, which is made without onion and garlic. Then there is Mutton Rogan Josh, with all the dishes prepared without artificial flavouring. We also have Fish with Lotus Stem and steamed rice.” Further elaborating on why there’s a lack of onion and tomato usage in the menu, the chef explains, “It is about retaining the authentic flavours of Kashmiri cuisine. This is how the food is traditionally cooked in Kashmir, and these are the flavours you experience there. There are two types of Kashmiri cuisine — Kashmiri Muslim food and Kashmiri Pandit food — and both have their own distinct flavours and traditions.”
Over dinner, we started with Pacche Shorba, a comforting paya soup, followed by Tuj Maaz and Tabakh Maaz, both rich and flavourful. The Maaz Seekh Kebab was fairly good, while the Kashmiri Dry Fruit Pulao and Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao brought together generous textures and flavours, with the richness of meat and dry fruits. Although the dishes leaned slightly towards the milder side in terms of spice, the traditional flavours remained intact. We ended the meal with Tachoonth Halwa, also known as Apple Halwa, which offered a sweet and comforting finish. The Royal Wazwan festival is on until September 27 and is available as a Sunday brunch as well.