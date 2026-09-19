A royal taste of Kashmir

Talking about the festival, Chef Kavita says, “The festival offers an authentic taste of Kashmiri cuisine that you may not find elsewhere. We have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including Khatte Baingan and Haakh, which is cooked in oil without onion or tomato. We also have Dum Aloo, again prepared without onion and tomato, as well as Mutton Pulao, which is made without onion and garlic. Then there is Mutton Rogan Josh, with all the dishes prepared without artificial flavouring. We also have Fish with Lotus Stem and steamed rice.” Further elaborating on why there’s a lack of onion and tomato usage in the menu, the chef explains, “It is about retaining the authentic flavours of Kashmiri cuisine. This is how the food is traditionally cooked in Kashmir, and these are the flavours you experience there. There are two types of Kashmiri cuisine — Kashmiri Muslim food and Kashmiri Pandit food — and both have their own distinct flavours and traditions.”