Bring on the sizzle at Lava Stone Fire World

Spread across a spacious dining room overlooking the main Gachibowli stretch, the restaurant brings together a mix of Indian and global cuisine, with North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican, Thai and other Asian offerings finding a place on the buffet. But for us, and seemingly for many other diners, it is the starters served on heated lava stones that provide the most distinctive touch. The stones not only keep the food warm at the table but also add another depth of flavours.