Bring on the sizzle at Lava Stone Fire World

Who doesn’t love a little drama, a little sizzle, as food arrives at the table? At Lava Stone Fire World in Gachibowli, the meal does just that and much more. Think hot lava stones, smoking grills and an expansive buffet that encourages diners to eat their way through multiple cuisines. The newly opened restaurant brings an interactive approach to buffet dining, placing its signature lava-stone grilling at the centre of culinary experience.
Spread across a spacious dining room overlooking the main Gachibowli stretch, the restaurant brings together a mix of Indian and global cuisine, with North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican, Thai and other Asian offerings finding a place on the buffet. But for us, and seemingly for many other diners, it is the starters served on heated lava stones that provide the most distinctive touch. The stones not only keep the food warm at the table but also add another depth of flavours.
Our lunch began with an array of starters sizzling on hot lava stones — Mughlai Shahi Malai Chicken, Sizzling Garlic Pepper Fish, Coastal Ghee Roast Prawns, Kabul-style Chapli Kebab, Chicken Barra Tangdi, Sizzling Irani Mutton Seekh and Murgh Pahadi Tikka. Alongside these are live counters, salads and a selection of Indian and international preparations, including momos and pizzas. For those looking for a taste of Hyderabad, the spread also features an Old City-inspired Hyderabadi selection, adding a local touch to the otherwise global menu. Mutton Marag soup and Nizam’s Mutton Haleem are among the highlights.
The main course continues the culinary journey with several tempting options, including Kerala Coastal Fish Curry, Continental Herb Chicken Stew, Oriental Chicken Hakka Noodles, Creamy Mushroom Pepper Chicken, Zafrani Murgh Dum Biryani, Bhimavaram Royyala Pulao and Telangana Natu Kodi Curry. With such a wide spread, the challenge is less about finding something you like and more about deciding what to leave out.
But according to us, the best was yet to come and it arrived in the form of a decadent dessert spread featuring more than 30 sweet offerings. Mango Rabri Toast, Saffron Jalebi, Baked Rasgulla, Baked Gulab Jamun Cheesecake and Gulkand Chocolate Paan Shots were among our favourites. From the sizzling starters to the indulgent finale, Lava Stone Fire World turns the familiar buffet into a more theatrical, interactive affair.