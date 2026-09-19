Finding the way back into love

The idea of returning gives the novel its title. While it includes Sarah and Jatin finding their way back to romantic love, Sonika expands the phrase to encompass ambition, friendship, family, country and, ultimately, the self.

“Love as in love is one meaning. Then there is the way back to your dreams and your ambition. There is also the way back to your relationships — that you don’t give up on them. There is also the way back to friendship,” she explains.