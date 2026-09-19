Home Guard drags woman by hair at Hafeezpet railway station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Home Guard deployed at Hafeezpet railway station allegedly dragged a woman by her hair and beat her with his hands, sparking outrage on social media.

When the TNIE contacted the Miyapur police, they said the woman was a ragpicker who had allegedly abused the Home Guard, following which he attacked her.

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media. Initially, the Home Guard was suspected to be a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable. However, the Secunderabad Central Railway (SCR) clarified in a post on X that he was not an RPF constable but a Home Guard.

"The incident reported at Hafizpet Railway Station was enquired, and the personnel concerned was identified as Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafizpet Railway Station," the SCR said, adding, "He was repatriated to Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary action."

In the video, while pulling her hair, the Home Guard was heard asking, "What did you say? What abuse did you hurl?" Even as he pulled her hair, locals requested him to let her go.

Meanwhile, Miyapur police said that no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident.