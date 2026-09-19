Hyderbad cops turn to AI for faster grievance redressal

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday launched ‘SETU’, an artificial intelligence-based smart kiosk, as a pilot project at Mehdipatnam Police Station to help identify petitioners’ grievances at the reception and facilitate their speedy resolution.

The kiosk allows citizens to submit complaints in the language they are comfortable with. Using AI, it digitally records the petitioner’s statement and provides an immediate acknowledgement along with information on the next steps. Each complaint is assigned a digital tracking system, enabling senior officers to monitor its progress and the action taken until resolution. The system is also expected to reduce the time spent by station personnel on complaint registration, allowing them to focus on crime control and investigation.

Speaking at the launch, Sajjanar said public welfare was the top priority in policing and that citizens should feel a sense of trust from the moment they enter a police station.

He said SETU, meaning ‘bridge’, was aimed at strengthening trust between citizens and the police through faster and more transparent services.