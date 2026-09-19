Panic in the air as 4-storey structure on tiny plot tilts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A four-storey building at NTR Nagar in Gopanpally, Gachibowli, tilted dangerously on Friday, triggering panic among residents and raising concerns over its structural stability.
The unauthorised building was constructed on a 40-50 square yard plot. Its visible tilt has left several families in the neighbourhood worried that the structure could collapse, potentially damaging nearby properties and endangering lives.
The incident comes a month after an unauthorised seven-storey apartment collapsed in nearby Anjaiahnagar, Gachibowli, killing two people.
The leaning structure prompted immediate action by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials, who cordoned off the area and began assessing the extent of the structural defect. Officials are preparing to demolish the building, while surrounding houses are being evacuated as a precaution.
People advised to stay away
Residents have been advised to stay away from the area until the inspection is completed and necessary safety measures are taken.
Officials are examining the building’s foundation and other structural elements to determine the cause of the tilt. Action is likely against those responsible if violations of building norms or negligence in construction are established.