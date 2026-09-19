Panic in the air as 4-storey structure on tiny plot tilts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A four-storey building at NTR Nagar in Gopanpally, Gachibowli, tilted dangerously on Friday, triggering panic among residents and raising concerns over its structural stability.

The unauthorised building was constructed on a 40-50 square yard plot. Its visible tilt has left several families in the neighbourhood worried that the structure could collapse, potentially damaging nearby properties and endangering lives.

The incident comes a month after an unauthorised seven-storey apartment collapsed in nearby Anjaiahnagar, Gachibowli, killing two people.