TGHRC recommends Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of child killed in stray dog attack

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has recommended Rs 5 lakh compensation to the parents of a three-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Medak district in July 2025.
The commission passed the orders on Friday in connection with the death of Master Nithun Powar at Rupla Thanda village in Shivampet mandal on July 18, 2025, a day after his birthday.
The TGHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports on the incident and sought a comprehensive report from the government on deaths caused by stray-dog bites and attacks in Telangana between 2020 and 2025. A report submitted by the commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, confirmed that the child died following an attack by a pack of stray dogs.
During the enquiry, the child’s parents, Jarpula Hobya and Jarpula Lavanya, appeared before the commission. Medical records from Area Hospital, Narsapur, showed that the child was brought dead at 6.10 pm on July 18, with multiple dog bites recorded as the cause of death. Death was declared at 6.15 pm.
The commission termed the death a matter of grave concern and observed that there were lapses by the concerned local body and authorities responsible for preventing such incidents, particularly Panchayat Raj authorities in Medak district. It said timely preventive measures could have helped avert the tragedy.
Referring to recent Supreme Court directions on the state’s obligation under Article 21 to protect citizens’ lives and safety, the commission stressed the need for sustained and coordinated measures to control the stray-dog menace.
Exercising its powers under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the commission directed the Chief Secretary to pay Rs 5 lakh to the child’s parents within three months of receiving the order. The Medak collector and district magistrate was directed to pursue the sanction and disbursement of the compensation.
The authorities were also asked to submit a compliance report to the commission. With these directions, the complaint was disposed of.