TGHRC recommends Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of child killed in stray dog attack

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has recommended Rs 5 lakh compensation to the parents of a three-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Medak district in July 2025.

The commission passed the orders on Friday in connection with the death of Master Nithun Powar at Rupla Thanda village in Shivampet mandal on July 18, 2025, a day after his birthday.

The TGHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports on the incident and sought a comprehensive report from the government on deaths caused by stray-dog bites and attacks in Telangana between 2020 and 2025. A report submitted by the commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, confirmed that the child died following an attack by a pack of stray dogs.

During the enquiry, the child’s parents, Jarpula Hobya and Jarpula Lavanya, appeared before the commission. Medical records from Area Hospital, Narsapur, showed that the child was brought dead at 6.10 pm on July 18, with multiple dog bites recorded as the cause of death. Death was declared at 6.15 pm.