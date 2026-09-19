Turn up the heat with peri-peri

Mexican-style chicken is the kind of indulgence that is hard to resist. Bold spices, smoky flavours and fiery sauces come together to create a meal that leaves a lasting impression. Bringing its signature peri-peri flavours to Hyderabad, Nando’s has opened an outlet at Sarath City Capital Mall, offering a menu packed with grilled favourites, hearty sides and plenty of options for spice lovers.
We settled in with the set menu, and the experience began on a lively note, with Mexican music playing in the background as we browsed through the choices. One of the highlights at Nando’s is its ‘peri-ometer’, which allows diners to choose their preferred level of heat. From extra hot and hot to mild, lemon & herb and plain-ish, there is something for every spice tolerance. We opted for the milder options, but those who enjoy a fiery kick can turn up the heat. We began with the Hummus Pita Strips with Peri-Peri Drizzle — creamy hummus paired with toasted pita strips and a generous drizzle of Peri-Peri sauce. The Chicken Wings were juicy and tender, with the option to customise the flavour according to your preferred spice level. The Chicken Skewers, served with pineapple skewers, toasted pita, yoghurt and fresh salsa, offered a pleasing combination of smoky, tangy and refreshing flavours.
For the mains, the Flame-Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken lived up to expectations. Grilled to retain its juiciness while carrying the signature Peri-Peri flavour, it was easily one of the highlights of the meal. We also tried the Nando’s Classic Burger and Wrap, packed with fried chicken, crisp mixed lettuce, pickled red onions and a choice of sauce. The staff makes sure to check your sauce preference while taking the order, allowing you to customise the meal to your liking. The accompanying fries were crisp, golden and thoroughly moreish. Dessert came in the form of Churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served alongside chocolate sauce. They offered a sweet finish to an otherwise spicy and savoury meal. With its lively ambience, customisable spice levels and an extensive selection of Peri-Peri favourites, Nando’s makes for an easy pick when you are looking to turn up the heat on your dining experience.