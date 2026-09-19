Turn up the heat with peri-peri

For the mains, the Flame-Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken lived up to expectations. Grilled to retain its juiciness while carrying the signature Peri-Peri flavour, it was easily one of the highlights of the meal. We also tried the Nando’s Classic Burger and Wrap, packed with fried chicken, crisp mixed lettuce, pickled red onions and a choice of sauce. The staff makes sure to check your sauce preference while taking the order, allowing you to customise the meal to your liking. The accompanying fries were crisp, golden and thoroughly moreish. Dessert came in the form of Churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served alongside chocolate sauce. They offered a sweet finish to an otherwise spicy and savoury meal. With its lively ambience, customisable spice levels and an extensive selection of Peri-Peri favourites, Nando’s makes for an easy pick when you are looking to turn up the heat on your dining experience.