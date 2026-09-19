Where design meets discovery

He shares, “The show has scaled up every year. We started in 2023 with 55 brands and now we have over 210 exhibitors this year. We not only have brand showcases but 120 speakers from across the country, not only architects and designers but we have quite a few Royal families visiting and sharing knowledge on lifestyle. People who want to get inspired can come and spend a couple of hours here.” From lighting and furniture to art, textiles and installations, the festival brings together different corners of the architecture and design community. “Every brand has a story to tell and that is so exciting. There are also construction brands, so it is the entire architecture and design community,” notes the founder.

Among the interesting stories at the festival is also that of the founder’s own lighting studio. “We have been doing lighting for the last 15 years now. We are India’s first blown glass studio, so we have been exploring glass art in a unique way. This year we have got our new lighting collection, a lot of glass art done by Indian artists.” Meanwhile, Shailja Patwari, co-founder, Design Democracy, added, “India’s design story deserves a platform as bold and layered as the country itself. With every edition, we are not just building a festival; we are nurturing a community that thinks, questions, and creates together. Design Democracy 2026 is our most ambitious chapter yet, and we look forward to welcoming the country’s design fraternity once again.”