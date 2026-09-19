Where design meets discovery

Good design has a way of making us pause and explore. That sense of discovery is at the heart of Design Democracy 2026, which brings that experience to Hyderabad, with over 200 exhibitors spread across four pavilions for a three-day celebration of design. As we stepped into this world of design, Arjun Rathi, one of the founders of the showcase took us through what makes this edition different.
He shares, “The show has scaled up every year. We started in 2023 with 55 brands and now we have over 210 exhibitors this year. We not only have brand showcases but 120 speakers from across the country, not only architects and designers but we have quite a few Royal families visiting and sharing knowledge on lifestyle. People who want to get inspired can come and spend a couple of hours here.” From lighting and furniture to art, textiles and installations, the festival brings together different corners of the architecture and design community. “Every brand has a story to tell and that is so exciting. There are also construction brands, so it is the entire architecture and design community,” notes the founder.
Among the interesting stories at the festival is also that of the founder’s own lighting studio. “We have been doing lighting for the last 15 years now. We are India’s first blown glass studio, so we have been exploring glass art in a unique way. This year we have got our new lighting collection, a lot of glass art done by Indian artists.” Meanwhile, Shailja Patwari, co-founder, Design Democracy, added, “India’s design story deserves a platform as bold and layered as the country itself. With every edition, we are not just building a festival; we are nurturing a community that thinks, questions, and creates together. Design Democracy 2026 is our most ambitious chapter yet, and we look forward to welcoming the country’s design fraternity once again.”
The showcase has also brought in clients from Singapore, Dubai and America. However, the founder shares, “I think the whole idea is that most of the brands, about 95 percent of them, are from India. Some of them are from Hyderabad and from across the country. We have got some best curations.” But there is more to the festival than simply walking through brand showcases. “We have some great events. Apart from that you have workshops from brands individually. We have a launch party as well. And we have a full-fledged gala dinner. It is going to be great,” he adds.
The show also has plenty to catch the eye, with Ashni, the lighting design studio, Anahatha and Motionworks among the attractions. Artist Priyanka Aley also brought her creative skills to a car, painting on it at the venue, while live music and food stalls added to the experience. For three days, Design Democracy 2026 turns Hyderabad into a meeting point for design, creativity and ideas.