Engineering a better burn

HYDERABAD: For farmers preparing for the next crop, clearing crop residue can mean extra labour, transport and expense. In many villages, burning it remains the quickest way out — and a recurring source of seasonal smoke and air pollution. For B Mohan Venkat Sai Krishna, that practice raised a different question: what if the waste could be put to use instead?

A Design Thinking lecturer at the Centre for Innovation and Social Transformation (CIST), KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology, and a NITI Aayog Community Innovator Fellowship (CIF) fellow, Krishna developed Eco-Burner, a portable unit that converts agricultural residue into biochar.

The idea emerged from conversations with farmers in Telangana, including Dornal, Chilkur and Nanajipur. Krishna found farmers burning cotton stalks after harvest. When he asked why they did not compost the residue or use it for mulching, farmers told him that processing and transporting the waste was expensive.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna says the challenge was not simply managing agricultural waste, but finding a solution that farmers could afford and use. This led to the Eco-Burner, which converts agricultural residue into biochar through controlled thermal conversion.

Instead of allowing crop waste to burn completely into ash, the process limits oxygen and controls heat so that part of the biomass is converted into biochar, a carbon-rich material that can be used as a soil amendment.

Getting the technology right, however, took experimentation. Krishna developed three prototypes, with the initial models producing mostly ash instead of biochar. With technical guidance, he modified the design to improve airflow, control the burning process and reduce smoke.