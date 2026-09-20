Telangana Home guard dismissed, arrested for slapping, dragging woman by hair

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police registered a suo motu case and arrested a 36-year-old home guard for allegedly dragging a woman by her hair and slapping her at Hafeezpet railway station on Friday night.

The accused, Kadiga Anand, a native of Vikarabad district, was on deputation to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh said Anand had been removed from service.

Police said the woman, a ragpicker, had allegedly abused Anand, following which he attacked her. The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media. Anand was initially mistaken for an RPF constable, but the Secunderabad Central Railway clarified that he was a Telangana State Police Home Guard deputed to the station.

DGP CV Anand said such behaviour could not be tolerated, irrespective of the provocation. He said an inquiry had established that the home guard was on deputation to the RPF and directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to take action. Miyapur police booked Anand under Sections 74 and 118(1) of the BNS and arrested him.

RTC DRIVER SACKED FOR ASSAULTING STUDENT

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has removed a driver, Swamy, attached to the Thorrur depot from service for abusing and physically assaulting a Class 10 student near Nellikudur in Mahbubabad district.

The incident took place when the driver confronted the student, a resident of Ravirala studying at a private school in Nellikudur, for footboarding. According to officials, Swamy verbally abused the student, forcibly shoved him into the bus, and threatened to run him over.

Management noted that the driver had previously faced allegations of aggressive behaviour toward students. Following an inquiry ordered by officials, TGSRTC found the driver guilty and terminated his services on Saturday.