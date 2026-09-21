AI gets tongue-tied over spoken telugu

HYDERABAD: Artificial intelligence systems can struggle to understand spoken Telugu, with speech-recognition and translation errors sometimes changing the meaning of questions and leading to incorrect answers, a study by researchers from the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has found.

The researchers developed VakQA, which they describe as the first benchmark for evaluating spoken question-answering in Telugu. It contains 2,001 factoid question-answer pairs covering science, general knowledge, politics, history, culture and geography, along with 2.53 hours of speech recordings.

Tests found that translating Telugu questions into English reduced Gemini’s performance on 18.8% of questions, while switching from Telugu text to speech reduced performance on 21.2%.

Gemini’s average score fell from 3.63 for Telugu text to 3.52 after translation into English, and to 3.28 when questions were provided as speech. Performance declined on 18.8% of questions after translation, improved on 16.5% and remained unchanged on 64.7%. With spoken Telugu, performance declined on 21.2% and improved on 13.1%.

In one example, a Telugu question referring to “our country’s first satellite” prompted Gemini to answer Aryabhata. After translation, the reference became ambiguous and it answered Sputnik.

Another question correctly produced mango as Telangana’s state fruit in text form, but a speech-recognition error between the Telugu words for “fruit” and “festival” led Gemini to answer Bathukamma.